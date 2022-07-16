'Prepare for snow, black ice': BOM issues weather warning

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a weather warning to Tasmanians, with wild winds, snowfall and black ice expected across the North.
BOM Meteorologist, Alex Melitsis said strong northwesterly winds will develop Saturday night which are expected to bring cold conditions and showers across Tasmania.
"We will start off by seeing snow fall down to around 500 metres tomorrow afternoon, but that snow line is going to lower as the cold air crosses and we are expecting that cold air crossing to happen tomorrow night and early Monday," Mr Melitsis said.
"We could see snow falls as low as 250 metres across the southern parts of the state and to 400 metres across the northern half of the state on Sunday night and early Monday morning.
"We are not looking at huge accumulations of snow, there might be some moderate snow falls across the west and the central highlands.
"This is all due to a really strong cold front that's crossing so that'll be crossing tomorrow.
"Ahead of that cold front, we've got those sort of strong northwesterly winds overnight and then those winds shift really cold south or south westerly tomorrow.
"They'll bring some very cold Antarctic air over the states so that's, that's leading to the snow and the cold weather.
"We will have more interesting weather on the way, cold air expected to sit across Tassie over next week, but we can expect a cold but pleasant week ahead. We are expecting cold temperatures overnight and widespread frosts and black ice across much of the state," he said.
The SES is advising people across the north of the state to be prepared for potential windy conditions forecast over the next 48 hours.
"The public need to monitor the SES and BOM websites to remain aware of severe weather warnings as they arise," they said.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
