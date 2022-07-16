The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has reinstated the pandemic disaster payment amid COVID winter wave

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
July 16 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister reinstates emergency COVID payment scheme

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has reversed his decision to scrap the pandemic payments in a last-minute National Cabinet meeting, after facing strong criticism from states and advocacy groups.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.