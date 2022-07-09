The North East rail-trail development dispute inches closer to a tangible outcome as Dorset Council waits on a signature from Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson to approve the removal of rail tracks.
Under the Strategic Infrastructure Corridors legislation, which oversees how land that is part of a rail network is developed, the removal of any rail infrastructure must be approved by the minister.
Dorset Council has written to Mr Ferguson, and if the rail trail is signed off, will begin to call for tenders to remove the rail infrastructure between Wyena and Scottsdale.
If Mr Ferguson approves the removal of the tracks it will be a victory for Dorset Council, which has been pushing to convert the old rail line into a bicycle track since 2014.
The rail near Scottsdale ceased taking freight trains in 2005, and since then has been eyed for its tourism potential by developers, community groups, and councils.
The 86 kilometres rail corridor, which runs from Launceston to Scottsdale, has been divided into two development concepts that remain staunchly opposed to each other.
One group want to see the rail restored to a heritage train line for tourists, and the other group want to see it become a bicycle path.
Both sides see the corridor as a potential boon for the region, but that is where any middle ground ends.
Advocates for the heritage train, the volunteer-run Launceston and North East Railway, have already restored a rail car for their vision of a tourist rail, and have argued train tourism would be more popular than cycling.
The North East Residents and Farmers Tasmania are also opposed to the bike path, which president Stuart Bryce said was based on "significant environmental issues".
Among NERFT's laundry list of concerns are the contamination that would occur from disturbing the rail ballasts, the removal of vegetation next to the rail to build a bike path, its inevitable incursion onto farming property, and the decline in bicycle usage in the state.
Although, Mr Bryce acknowledged mountain biking popularity in the region had "gone through the roof".
Launceston City Council has put forward proposals that would feature a mixed rail and bicycle path.
Over the intervening years, there have been independent reports from consultants, federal funding, a Legislative Council inquiry, lobbying from both councils, surveys to gauge public support, and development applications.
Dorset Council began steps to build the bike trail after lodging a development application for the about 40-kilometre section between Wyena and Scottsdale in 2021.
The development application was appealed by Michael de Bomford, on behalf of the NERFT, because the rail removal would contaminate waterways and should have had the approval of the Environmental Protection Authority.
The appeal was rejected by the Resource Management Planning and Appeals Tribunal.
Dorset Council mayor Greg Howard said a development application for the 14-kilometre section between Wyena and Lillydale Falls, which falls under Launceston Council, would "be ready to go any day now".
Cr Howard said he expected the second DA would go through the normal planning process with Launceston Council, but assumed it would likely go through another lengthy appeal process.
If Mr Ferguson approves the removal of the rail it will provide a path for development for the council, and if he rejects it the project's future will once again remain uncertain.
But Cr Howard said after a "ridiculous" process, it was finally coming together.
