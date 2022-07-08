The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

LGH joins North-West Regional Hospital at COVID escalate level three

Andrew Chounding
By Andrew Chounding
Updated July 8 2022 - 8:01am, first published 7:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MANAGING: Premier Jeremy Rockliff and Health Department deputy secretary Dale Webster on Friday morning. Picture: Paul Scambler

The Launceston General Hospital has been escalated to level three of its COVID-19 management plan the same day as the North-West Regional Hospital.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Chounding

Andrew Chounding

Journalist & Health Reporter, The Examiner

An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.