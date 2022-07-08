Sinsa Mansell is unequivocal about the need to observe cultural law, and the protocols around tradition.
As an artist, dancer, choreographer, and leader Ms Mansell has worked to reclaim and preserve First Nations culture, and in the process, elevate her community.
Advertisement
For her work, the proud Trawlwoolway woman has been recognised as the Tasmanian Aborigine of the Year for NAIDOC Week.
Spanning the traditional and contemporary, Ms Mansell's work as an associate producer at Performing Lines, and with Indigenous dance troupe pakana kanaplila, has taken her nationally and internationally to critical acclaim.
But for Ms Mansell, who grew up travelling the country with her parents before attending Prospect High School, the story began in North-East Tasmania.
Starting in the language department at the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre Launceston, she credits the Indigenous dance troupe of seven sisters, the Wyelangta dancers, as paving the way for what she would achieve.
But Ms Mansell, now 35, said she realised at a young age no cultural dances had been passed down to her generation.
"We were all extremely passionate to speak to any elders or community members that we could," Ms Mansell said.
"We spent years researching any information that had been archived or documented in illustrations by colonisers - we just were overwhelmed to realise that there were none."
She said her Nan, "an extremely strong, prominent black woman in the community", was not taught her culture, and could not pass it on. For Ms Mansell, it was her generation that had to break the barrier, and reclaim ancient traditions through dance and performance.
"There was no plan, we didn't realise what we were actually doing, we were just doing it because we loved it. And then it came to a point, a crucial moment in time where we realised how important it is that we do get it right".
Ms Mansell said it was through careful consultation with community leaders and an understanding of cultural law that she was able to recreate traditional stories through movement.
From local projects such as Meenah Mienne, an art space mentoring youth disengaged in school or in foster care, to advising on First Nations and government advisory groups, her work has been grounded in community.
Advertisement
"I realised how important it is to create spaces, programs and opportunities for young children to be able to connect with their culture - but more importantly their community - to build a support network around them".
Ms Mansell said the award was "overwhelming", but the recognition wasn't just for her.
"The award recognises everybody that has supported me and allowed me to develop personally, professionally and creatively - it's about recognising all the dancers that have come before me."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.