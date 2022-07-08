The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Trawlwoolway dancer Sinsa Mansell awarded Tasmanian Aborigine of the Year during NAIDOC Week 2022

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
July 8 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DANCE: Sinsa Mansell's premiere of BACK, produced by Performing Lines Tasmania. It was presented by the Ten Days on The Island Festival in 2021. Picture: Jillian Mundy

Sinsa Mansell is unequivocal about the need to observe cultural law, and the protocols around tradition.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.