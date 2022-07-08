The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Mark John Morsillo pleads guilty to drug charge in Burnie court

Sandy Powell
By Sandy Powell
July 8 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Tasmania's best weed' grower pleads guilty to drug trafficking

A Smithton man claimed to have grown the "best" illicit drugs in Tasmania during an interview with police last year, a court heard on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandy Powell

Sandy Powell

Senior Reporter

Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.