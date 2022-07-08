A woman who repeatedly substituted other people's urine for her own to disguise her drug use faces up to 18 months' jail after a drug treatment order was cancelled.
Chantal Elizabeth Dance, 31, of Dilston, was incapable of being honest and complying with the stringent conditions of the order, Magistrate Sharon Cure found.
Ms Cure said Dance first substituted urine just 10 days after her November 16, 2021, start on the order.
A drug treatment order allows a recipient to avoid jail if they comply with strict conditions including passing regular urinalysis and committing no imprisonable offences.
Ms Cure said Department of Corrections officers had recommended against Dance being allowed on the order because of a poor history of compliance with community based orders. However, a Magistrate gave her a chance.
She found that the first urine sample on November 26 supplied by Dance contained a substance from an anaesthetic, Propofol Glucoranide, which was irrefutable evidence that it was from a different bladder.
"She provided a sample on the January 5 that was not her own because it was not at a temperature consistent with it being a genuine sample," she said.
Examination of her telephone found messages indicating that Dance was approaching people to provide urine samples.
"Wee for me today," she asked in a message.
She asked a second woman for a wee sample which DNA later proved was not from Dance.
She asked a third woman several times for a wee sample and when it did not arrive on March 11 she failed to attend urinalysis.
"Mr [her supervisor] raised the issue of substitution with her on February 10 - a matter she calmly denied," Ms Cure said.
"It is likely she provided samples that were not her own urine on probably more than six occasions.
"Under oath she says she only used another person's urine on one occasion-which I find not to be true."
She said that phone messages had found Dance was intending to leave the state and was very close to doing so when arrested on March 26.
"I'm leaving so I don't go back to jail," a message said.
"She has demonstrated no insight or remorse in relation to her conduct in court before me or during her sworn evidence," Ms Cure found.
"Her conduct subsequent to the application to cancel leaves me with the clear view that she is evasive, shifts blame and takes no responsibility.
"In view of those findings, I conclude that continuation on the drug treatment order is not likely to achieve the purposes for which it was made.
"She is incapable of being honest and complying with the stringent requirements of the order.
"So I cancel her drug treatment order."
Ms Cure said the next stage was to decide what proportion of the 18-month jail sentence Dance should serve.
"I would not be surprised if prosecution say all of it," she said.
Submissions by Tasmania Police prosecution and her defence counsel Kim Baumeller would be heard on July 25.
She said she was open to setting a non-parole period because it was a substantial term of imprisonment.
Ms Cure said another magistrate would hear other charges against Dance including driving charges, her attempt to escape from court and dishonesty matters on September 16.
Dance has pleaded not guilty to a number of indictable matters which have been committed to the Supreme Court for directions hearing also on July 25.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months.
