The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Chantal Elizabeth Dance, of Dilston, faces up to 18 months in jail

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
July 8 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chantal Dance. Picture: Facebook

A woman who repeatedly substituted other people's urine for her own to disguise her drug use faces up to 18 months' jail after a drug treatment order was cancelled.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.