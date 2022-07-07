Obesity is one of the leading causes of chronic disease in Tasmania, with the rising rates of chronic illness a contributing factor in the state's increasing morbidity.
Last month, the Australian Bureau of Statistics released data that showed the number of deaths in Australia was 17 per cent higher than the historical average for the first quarter of 2022.
The ABS data was backed up by a mortality report by the Australian Institute of Health and Wellbeing which identified the leading causes of death in Tasmania, including heart disease, cancer, diabetes and cerebrovascular disease.
This month the AIHW released a new report that compared the health of Australians against similar countries.
The report found while internationally, Australia was generally a healthy nation, it was falling short on preventative health measures leading to increasing rates of chronic illnesses.
It found over 38 per cent of the nation's disease burden was due to preventable risk factors including smoking, alcohol consumption, and lack of exercise.
Sixty-seven per cent of adults were either overweight or obese, and excess weight was responsible for eight per cent of the nation's total disease burden.
It also found the leading cause of death for males was coronary heart disease, with the illness the second most common cause of death for females.
The findings were of particular significance for Tasmanians, with the island state reporting over 70 per cent of adults were overweight or obese.
The report has also prompted several of the country's peak health bodies to call for greater action on healthy eating and active living.
The Australian Chronic Disease Prevention Alliance, an organisation which includes the Heart Foundation, Cancer Council Australia, Kidney Health Australia, Diabetes Australia and Stroke Foundation has called on increased investment in the national Preventive Health Strategy and initiatives that enable Australians to eat well and move more.
"A huge amount of chronic disease burden - nearly 40 per cent - could be prevented by reducing risk factors like unhealthy diets, smoking, overweight and obesity, physical inactivity, alcohol consumption, and high blood pressure," the ACDPA wrote.
Launceston general practitioner Dr Jerome Muir Wilson said obesity was also contributing to pressure on the state's elective surgery waiting list and hospitals.
"Pain is one of the biggest effects of obesity, so if we could prevent people from developing pain they wouldn't need to live in pain or wait for a long time for a hip or knee replacement," he said.
"They're basically wearing out their suspension quickly, and Tasmania - being one of the most obese states in the country - I'd say wearing out joints is a big thing."
"If you went back to the root cause, if you could do one health prevention thing... if Tasmanians could become the leanest Australians, it would be a huge investment."
Dr Muir Wilson said chronic illnesses linked to obesity were adding pressure to the state's acute sector leading to bed block.
"There's now obesity-related surgery, but much bigger than that is hip replacements and complications from diabetes," he said.
"There are lots of things that obesity is a big risk factor for things going wrong in surgery like infections and longer hospital length of stay."
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
