The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Illawarra Road at Longford blocked after collision involving nine vehicles; fog believed to be factor

By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated July 7 2022 - 3:10am, first published July 6 2022 - 10:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE: Tasmania police are conducting an investigation into three simultaneous crashes that occurred around 8am.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.