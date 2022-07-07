City of Launceston chief officer re-appointed

City of Launceston chief executive officer Michael Stretton has been re-appointed for a further four years.
Launceston acting mayor Danny Gibson said councillors had unanimously supported the reappointment of Mr Stretton at a closed council meeting late last week.
"Michael has proven himself to be an exceptional leader and council has unanimously supported the extension to his contract," Cr Gibson said.
Mr Stretton was appointed as general manager to the City of Launceston in October 2017.
Mr Stretton said he was delighted to be reappointed for another four years and he was extremely proud to lead such a high-performing organisation.
"Given the turbulence we've all experienced over the past two years with COVID, it has certainly been a rollercoaster ride as CEO of the largest council in the state," Mr Stretton said.
"That said, I was particularly proud of the way the council was able to react to the impacts of the pandemic with the delivery of what was the largest local government response in Tasmania with the $10 million COVID recovery package."
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
