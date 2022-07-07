Zest Advertising and the Launceston Benevolent Society are urging Northern Tasmanian businesses and individuals to raid their cupboards for unused food for this year's Can Drive.
Designed to be a simple way for businesses to donate to those most in need, the drive asks businesses to register online and then place any unneeded non-perishable food in a box that will be picked up and given to charity.
But this year, Can Drive organisers Andrew and Amanda Cowley are providing a new option for individuals to either drop off food in person or donate lump sums directly through the Can Drive website.
"With the drive, we want to make donating as easy as it can be," Mr Cowley said.
"We've added a donation option [to the Can Drive website] where people can go and donate $20, $50, whatever amount they like".
Ms Cowley said the ability to donate shouldn't just be confined to businesses.
"If you're not part of any business or an organization and you still want to contribute, you can drop off cans here or the Launceston Benevolent Society as well. Any donation counts."
Mr Cowley said the money raised would be used to purchase more non-perishable goods from local supermarkets.
Over its 14-year history, the drive's success has managed to provide enough food to last the Benevolent Society an entire year.
But for the Cowleys, it's a simple way to provide for the community each year.
"We wouldn't exist without our community, so this is our way of giving back".
