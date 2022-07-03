Crash on Midlands Highway

Traffic is expected to open up soon on the Midlands Highway following a crash in South Launceston.
A spokesperson from police said the right hand land was blocked and that a tow truck had been deployed at around 8.30am.
No injuries were reported.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
