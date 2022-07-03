The Examiner
Premier Jeremy Rockliff announces review into child safety and governance at Launceston General Hospital

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
July 3 2022 - 6:30pm
Expected changes to LGH leadership following review

Following harrowing accounts of abuse heard by the Commission of Inquiry last week, the state government has ordered a review into child safety and governance at the Launceston General Hospital.

