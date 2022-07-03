Expected changes to LGH leadership following review

Following harrowing accounts of abuse heard by the Commission of Inquiry last week, the state government has ordered a review into child safety and governance at the Launceston General Hospital.
State premier Jeremy Rockliff said the Child Safe Governance Review will be established next week and led by Health Secretary Kathrine Morgan-Wicks.
Advertisement
Premier Rockliff said the review's panel will comprise independent experts in child trauma, governance and hospital administration, as well as unions and LGH staff - who will all be invited to make recommendations for the hospital.
READ MORE: Council criticises spending speculation
Victim survivors will also be a part of an expert reference group and provide advice to the panel.
"This review will have a particular focus on the handling of serious misconduct, such as institutional child sexual abuse through the lens of child safety," he said.
"It is absolutely critical that there is a culture of accountable leadership in our hospitals".
According to the premier, the review is expected to present its recommendations and findings by November of this year.
Health secretary Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said she expected "significant changes to leadership" as part of the governance review.
Ms Morgan-Wicks said the review will look into the hospital's organisational, management, and leadership structures, and their roles, responsibilities and accountabilities.
It will also make recommendations on mandatory training in accountable leadership and management, and how to recognise grooming behaviour.
The hospital's policies, procedures and protocols, including quality and safety frameworks will also be under review.
Ms Morgan-Wicks said she was "personally devastated" to hear the experiences of victim survivors, and the health department had a "critical responsibility" to prevent child sexual abuse and any further harm.
"We've already taken the first step in this process, having launched a 'reporting concerns of inappropriate behaviour' form for members of the public, for staff, or for volunteers to report any behaviour that has occurred that concerns them in our hospitals or our workplaces," she said.
"This provides all members of the public and staff with a clear and standardised way to report any concerns, in addition to existing avenues for reporting that many colleagues will also have in their roles".
Ms Morgan-Wicks said she wanted to "reset the organisational structure" of the LGH, and described the current roles and responsibilities as "entrenched".
A complaints management unit within the Office of Secretary of the Department of Health will also be established to allow hospital staff to report matters relating to child abuse in confidence.
Advertisement
The secretary said several hospital staff were currently on leave due to the stress of providing evidence to the COI, but "senior resources" would brought in to help support the hospital and staff who had been impacted by the previous week's hearings.
READ MORE: Eyes on Tasmania as energy crisis bites
She said the health department fully supported the Commission of Inquiry, and would work to implement the recommendations made next year by the commission, and noted that any staff that came forward to provide evidence would be protected under the Commission of Inquiry act.
Australian Medical Association Tasmania, who have been invited to be on the governance review panel, said they welcomed the review.
AMA Tasmania president John Saul said although the COI's findings shouldn't be pre-empted, it was important to take immediate action to strengthen governance and to review the hospital's human resources.
"We need to understand the ability of HR to act when a serious complaint is raised against an employee, while also balancing the need for natural justice principles to be upheld," Mr Saul said.
Advertisement
When asked if the review would be enough to address institutional change within the hospital, the premier said he was "confident we have done all we possibly can since learning of the harrowing circumstances".
"Without [victim survivor's] bravery and courage we would not be taking the actions that we're taking today, where we can shine a light through the commission of inquiry of our past failures and past failures of governments where over many decades".
Shadow health minister Anita Dow said Labor welcomed the review, but said "for many people - including victim survivors - it has come too late".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.