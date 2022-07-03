Despite the cold, around 200 people came to Princes Square in Launceston in peaceful protest against recent decision from the Supreme Court in the United States to overturn Roe v Wade, which legalised abortion.
People from all walks of life, of all ages stood together to support the right to choose and advocated for healthcare access.
Organiser Sabina Delphine said she organised the event after the "shocking result" came from the US.
"We've been fighting these battles for years," she said.
"We are here to show support for our sisters, our fellow pro-choice protesters and defend the right of abortion for any and all women and trans people."
Family Planning Tasmania's clinical services manager Jessica Willis spoke about access to abortion in Tasmania.
"While we aren't fighting for access to abortion care in Tasmania, we must be vigilant to ensure we never lose it," she said.
Courtney Hill who had spent years advocating for women's health spoke about supporting people in need of termination healthcare.
"Helping women means not instilling doubt and fear like these suppressors around us so often try to do, but rather with fierceness, passion and boldness for who they deserve to be and what they deserve daily without hesitation and with silence from those who continue to choose to remain uneducated," she said.
Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer, while not able to attend, sent along a letter to be read.
"I stand with you, our community to advocate for the right of women and girls in America and across the world to have autonomy over their own bodies," she wrote. "
"The very fact that this fight continues in 2022 is all at once terrifying, disappointing and deeply distressing."
The last speaker was Sophia Arumugam, daughter of Tasmanian Labor MP Michelle O'Byrne who introduced the bill to decriminalise abortion in Tasmania in 2013.
"We cannot ban abortions. We can only ban safe abortions and make no mistake because of the decision in the US people will die," she said.
"The decisions reversing progress gained have a wider impact on the rights and choices of people everywhere."
Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff said he wanted to assure people that what happened in the US will never happen in Tasmania.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
