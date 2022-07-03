The Examiner
Protestor gather in Princes Square Launceston against US Roe V Wade decision

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
July 3 2022 - 6:00pm
Protesters shared messages of support for those in the US. Picture: Paul Scambler

Despite the cold, around 200 people came to Princes Square in Launceston in peaceful protest against recent decision from the Supreme Court in the United States to overturn Roe v Wade, which legalised abortion.

