Women's healthcare leaders are concerned the emotional situation in the United States regarding the overturning of the abortion access decision Roe v. Wade 1973 has scared many Tasmanians.
"What is happening in the US is terrible, and Australia is not perfect, but that situation will not happen here." chief officer Jo Flanagan said.
The right to an abortion was enshrined in the law of every state of Australia except Western Australia. This is because of the work over decades of committed activists, health workers and politicians. It's part of the National Women's Health Strategy to ensure equitable access to abortions across Australia.
"We have a different history, health and legal system to the USA," Ms Flanagan said.
Surgical abortion in Tasmania is free through the public hospital system. Medication abortion can be accessed from GP's with specialist training, there may be costs but there is financial assistance available.
In Tasmania, a person can terminate a pregnancy up to 16 weeks, without a doctor's permission. It's possible to get a referral for an abortion after 16 weeks in certain circumstances.
"In Tasmania, we aren't fighting to get access to abortion care. We are on guard to ensure we never lose it," Ms Flanagan said.
"Abortion care is an essential health service, and its provision is supported by all three major Tasmanian political parties."
Ms Flanagan highlighted the falsehood around abortion access required a person to have counselling before you have an abortion.
"If you would like to have it, it is free, non-judgmental, and confidential," she said.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
