St. Giles' pizza with a purpose to make its Niche Market debut

A kitchen program helping equip young people with workforce skills is cooking up some of the north's "most sought-after" pizza bases for today's Niche Market.
St.Giles Kitchen will provide their delicious goods to the market for the first time as the major event returns for a Mother's Day iteration on April 27.
The St. Giles baking experience is a pilot project in the charity's School Leaver Employment Support programs for people with disabilities, and has previously run under the moniker "Pizza with a Purpose".
"St.Giles has a long history of supporting Tasmania children with disabilities, and this is an opportunity for us as an organisation to continue those relationships as our participants move from their school years into the workforce," St.Giles' senior manager support services Kelly Renny said.
The program's pizza bases - which were baked by participants across a week alongside FermenTasmania and Sandy's Sourdough - have popped up at places to great success.
Almost 300 bases were sold at previous outings, including at the Harvest Market, with patrons taking them home to fill with their favourite toppings.
Now the organisation is excited to bring the program full circle and back to its own major fundraiser.
"This is the first time we've been able to tie in this program with our own market, so we're really looking forward to it," said Scott Gelston of St. Giles.
"What's really great is that, for the participants, they're getting real world baking experience and now retail experience by selling these at Niche. That's a real success story for us.
"They're extremely excited to interact with the customers."
Alongside the pizza bases, the market will host 50 other makers from across the state offering everything from ceramics and jewellery to textiles, hats and lollies.
Niche - now in its 15th year - runs four times annually with a regular attendance in the thousands, and raises approximately $40,000 for St. Giles each year.
The Mother's Day Niche Market will run between 9am to 3pm this Saturday, April 27, at the Tramsheds with free entry.
