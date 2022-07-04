On July 3, 1972, the first walk of the Launceston Ramblers Club was held.
Formed as a friendly, inclusive and relaxed bush-walking group for all ages and abilities, the club is celebrating 50 years of walks, friendship and fitness.
Advertisement
To mark the milestone the club is following in the footsteps of the first members, literally.
By recreating the first walks conducted by the first members, today's members are connecting not only to the past, but to the environments of Tasmania.
Acting president Linda McKenzie, 12-year member Trevor Yaxley and 17-year member Elaine Upton have shared their love of hiking and walking with numerous other members throughout the club history.
In May 1972 Gordon Goward, head of Adult Education in Launceston, placed an advertisement in The Examiner to convene a meeting to establish a bushwalking club with a family-friendly environment.
The first meeting was well attended and the Launceston Ramblers Club was formed, with Geoff Gill being the first club president.
When I started at the group I called it my therapy, because I was in a bad space. Life had major change- Elaine Upton, Ramblers Club member of 17 years
Gordon Goward was later transferred to Hobart, where he was instrumental in forming the Eastern Shore Ramblers Club.
In the early days of the club, walks were held every other Sunday.
Over time the program extended to include social events, weekends away, camping and backpacking trips and interstate trips.
Over the years the club has been to locations all over Tasmania and parts of Australia.
Favourite spots of the group include Quamby Bluff, Ben Lomond, Lees Paddock and Lake MacKenzie.
Mrs McKenzie said that the walks began on Sundays every few weeks but soon, as popularity grew, the number of walks increased.
"As time went on the walking frequency increased so it was every other Sunday and then two Wednesday walks a month were added," she said.
Advertisement
"We do 25 walks per program and we do a program for each season of the year.
"Trips away are usually three or four days and we do backpacking and camping occasionally."
Ms McKenzie said that COVID-19 threw a major spanner in the works for the group.
"We had to go into a recess during COVID, which was tough.
"We weren't able to get out in big groups and walk which was bizarre for those of us who were so used to going for regular group expeditions.
"It took three months out of our program and we were all climbing the walls when we had to stay inside.
Advertisement
"The first walk out of lockdowns was great and made us appreciate the club even more."
Not only is great for physical wellbeing, but group members also say that being a part of the Ramblers has helped their mental and social wellbeing.
"When I started at the group I called it my therapy, because I was in a bad space," Ms Upton said.
"Life had major changes and I started walking with a group of ladies.
"One of them suggested the Ramblers club.
Advertisement
"It took me a while to get really involved and then by my second year, you couldn't stop me."
Mr Yaxley said that it was a great way to stay active.
"It keeps old blokes like me fit and healthy," he said.
Mrs McKenzie said that the main benefit of the club was the group dynamic.
"One of the best things about the group is that we are a group," she said.
Advertisement
"People feel safe walking with a group of people around them.
"Knowing that people are looking out for you and there to look after you if something happens is a very reassuring part of the club.
"We always make sure everyone is well prepared and we have someone at the back of the pack keeping an eye on everyone to make no one falls behind."
Ms Upton said the best parts of the club are the great outdoors and the great people.
"Fresh air, companionship, exercise, it's great for mental health and it's just a wonderful way to see the beautiful places around Tasmania," she said.
The club re-created the first event ever held, with a walk to Liffey Falls on July 3 followed by a sausage sizzle.
Advertisement
This event was open to all past and present members.
On August 13, a members-only dinner will be held at Alida restaurant proceeded by a walk around the Cataract Gorge.
READ MORE: Roger Jaensch addresses Studentworks drama
The Ramblers Club will also be re-creating the first walking trip away, with a weekend away to St Helens planned.
Later in the year, the club will be holding a Christmas event at Franklin House, the location of the first-ever Christmas party.
The Launceston Ramblers Club is still going strong after 50 years and is always accepting new members.
Advertisement
The group has members ranging in ages from 38 to 88, with the longest-serving member participating in walks for 46 years.
"New members are very much welcome and the annual fee includes personal accident insurance cover," Ms McKenzie said.
"We also promote carpooling as a way to get to the walking sites."
Those interested in joining can contact the group via Launceston Ramblers Club on Facebook.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.