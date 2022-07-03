The future of Studentworks will be discussed this week between the department of education and board members representing the 40-year-old hands-on educational experience provider.
The state government announced last week that teaching positions at the school would be withdrawn immediately, while government funding officially ceased on Friday leaving Studentworks' board likely to end operations by the end of the year.
However, education, children, and youth minister Roger Jaensch - who is also the skills, training, and workforce growth minister - said despite the funding having ceased, there would still be enough to carry through until the end of the year.
"The department of education is in discussions with the leadership of Studentworks right now about where we go from here," he said.
"We certainly want to make sure Studentworks is providing a valuable contribution for the students who pass through it, and that it's a good fit to the broader curriculum of education right now."
This comes days after Labor candidate for Bass Michelle O'Byrne hit out at the state government for reportedly removing the funding, which she said meant Studentworks would have no option but to stop offering courses.
Mr Jaensch rubbished those claims by reiterating the great work Studentworks had done over the years and reminding the public no drastic decisions had yet been made.
"We need to make sure it's evolving with our education system, so students are getting the best out of it," he said. "We're talking about what the future of Studentworks looks like and how it fits in with the skills outcomes we want for young people."
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
