The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston paramedic Nicholas Chapman will retire after four-decades of life changing service

Andrew Chounding
By Andrew Chounding
July 2 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SKY HIGH: Nicholas Chapman at the Royal Flying Doctor Service base in Launceston has called time on his career as a paramedic. Picture: Paul Scambler

A Tasmanian paramedic with over four decades of experience has finally called time on a career that has taken him to all four corners of the state and changed countless lives.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Chounding

Andrew Chounding

Journalist & Health Reporter, The Examiner

An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.