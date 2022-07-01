New cervical test self-collection method could save lives

Self-collection for cervical screening is now available Australia wide and Family Planning Tasmania are ready to help.
Clinical services manager Jessica Willis said having this option would be a relief for many women and people with uteruses.
"From the first of July the rules for cervical screening self-collection are changing in Australia, which is great news because it means that everyone who needs a cervical screening test would be eligible to collect it themselves using a simple vaginal swab, rather than undergoing a speculum procedure and having a sample taken from their cervix," she said.
"The hope was self-collection would appeal to people who were reluctant to go for a traditional cervical screening test, either because they were scared or intimidated or found it physically uncomfortable.
"Self collection is private, you simply use a swab to take a sample from your own vagina, and it's just as accurate at detecting Human Papilloma Virus, HPV, which is the main cause of cervical cancer."
Ms Wallis said the process would be similar as people would need to make an appointment for their cervical screening but rather than need a traditional test, they are able to be given the self-collection swab.
This would help people who may have experienced trauma and people in the LGBTQI+ community, Ms Wallis said.
"Women who have sex with women are less likely to be screened. Partly that's due to misinformation around whether or not they could develop cervical cancer," she said.
A large number of people diagnosed with cervical cancer have not had a cervical screening done. Ms Wallis hoped self-collection would change this.
All women and people with uteruses over 25 should have a cervical screening test every five years.
There are some people who might not be eligible for self-collection such as those who have had an abnormal result from a screening test.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
