Developer JAC Group has confirmed its yet-to-be-build redevelopment of the former Hotel New York building in the Launceston CBD is set to become the city's first rebel sports store.
The largest CBD retail development in recent memory, designs for the new 1600-square-metre retail space opened for public consultation earlier this year and outline an open plan two-storey build next to a 34-bay car park.
Advertisement
The plans, which were put together by Launceston-based architecture firm 6ty, closed to the public on May 25. As the application got less than three representations, it passed straight through council.
The developer bought the two lots on York Street, which includes the adjacent car park, in May last year for a combined $3.3 million from Howell Property Group.
The developer has confirmed its partnering with Super Retail Group - which owns the rebel sporting retailer brand - on the project which it deems an "an exciting new retail concept for Tasmania ''.
Super Retail Group also own brands Supercheap Auto, BCF and Macpac, all of which already have locations in Launceston - making the rebel store the first the last feather in the group's hat yet to make its way to Northern Tasmania.
Rebel's Managing Director Gary Williams said he was thrilled to be bringing the "exciting offer" to the Launceston community.
"We aspire to support all Australians in pursuing their sporting dreams and passions," he said.
"Rebel will bring an exciting offer to the local community. We have very strong competitive positioning that is built from strong trade relationships and exclusive, first-to-market launches from global sporting brands,"
The York Street location will mark only the secord retail location for rebel, with the other being in Rosny Park in the state's South.
The current building was originally constructed by the Boags company in the 1960s and was at that time known as the St James Hotel.
In more recent years, the building operated as the Hotel New York and Mode nightclubs before being taken over and rebranded as The Empire 44 Bar & Nightclub.
The latter operation was infamously raided by Tasmania Police before shutting down.
The raid led to the arrest of 12 people and the seizure of hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and illicit drugs. The lot has remained vacant ever since.
The neighbouring car park will also be incorporated into the build and is now the location of static food truck Jaffar's Kebabs
JAC Group hopes to begin construction before the end of October and the build is expected to take about 10 to 12 months.
Advertisement
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.