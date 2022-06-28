The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tamar and Esk Rivers program released the Tamar Estuary Report Card 2022

June 28 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STAYING STILL: Tamar and Esk Rivers program manager Darren McPhee with the 2022 Tamar Estuary Report Card. Picture: Paul Scambler

Launceston's section of the kanamaluka/Tamar Estuary has not improved its ecosystem health in 14 years, the latest scientific report card has revealed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.