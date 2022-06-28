The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Birchall's car park developers have lodged an appeal against the City of Launceston with Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated June 28 2022 - 5:57am, first published 5:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Birchalls carpark developers reveal next move in ongoing saga

Developers of a $60 million development at the Birchalls car park site refused by the City of Launceston council have lodged an appeal with the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.