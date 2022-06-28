A Launceston General Hospital registered nurse took matters into his own hands after management did not respond to his complaint about alleged paedophile nurse James Geoffrey Griffin in 2017.
He was determined to make the story public.
Advertisement
Will Gordon - who worked alongside Griffin in the hospital's paediatric ward - took it right to the top of Tasmania's health system, but has suffered an immense personal toll.
He claims he encountered mistruths, denials and stonewalling from senior staff, forcing him to seek out a journalist after Griffin's death to finally make the public aware of the horrors of ward 4K.
His journey was a key precursor to the Commission of Inquiry.
Mr Gordon had been warned about the culture of ward 4K before he started working there in 2016, but nothing could prepare him for what he encountered over the following years.
He described Griffin's behaviour as "creepy" including inappropriate comments, and there was a culture of fear among staff emanating from Griffin and nurse unit manager Sonja Leonard.
Mr Gordon said if a nurse wanted to raise any concerns about his conduct, they were told to talk to Griffin about it.
"The one thing about James Griffin in this ward, anything he did or said could be summed up by the phrase: 'Jim is Jim'," he said.
This came to a head in August 2017 when Mr Gordon was supervising four girls during a meal period as part of their treatment for eating disorders. They asked him for advice about messaging boys, which Mr Gordon dismissed.
The girls - aged about 14 - then told him that Griffin "tells us everything", including how he wants to "shag" a specific colleague he called "titsy", and advice about "what boys like".
Mr Gordon believed the comments were sexual in nature, emailed Ms Leonard and was told to make a report on the SLRS incident management system, where he included the alleged comments, requesting confidentiality.
He was not asked about the complaint again and his confidentiality was ignored. The Commission of Inquiry obtained information showing Griffin had been told Mr Gordon had made the report.
Crucially, Mr Gordon had taken photographs of his complaint for backup.
Rumours started to circulate when Griffin was stood down in July 2019, but staff were not given any information. He was charged with child sex offences and released on bail in October before taking his own life.
Mr Gordon said staff wanted a "debrief", but this was denied by senior management.
In November, a general meeting was held when Mr Gordon could finally ask managers what had happened to his SLRS complaint.
He claimed executive director of medical services Peter Renshaw denied knowledge of Mr Gordon's complaint, and that all the Griffin complaints he knew of were "minor". Another senior staff member claimed Dr Renshaw was, in fact, aware of the SLRS complaint.
Advertisement
"He changed the topic saying, well, can you provide me with a reference number for this," Mr Gordon said.
"Because I had taken photos of the SLRS on my phone I was able to pull it up there and give him the reference number, and then asked him, is this a minor incident? He said, no it's not."
Mr Gordon then claimed he was told he should have reported it to AHPRA himself, despite getting different advice at the time from his manager.
"That's when it truly hit me that this was dead in the water. The THS were not going to do anything about it," he said.
Advertisement
"It was pretty much passing the buck back to the nurses.
"The majority of nurses on that ward ... didn't realise that they could report their colleagues to AHPRA, otherwise we might have done."
Dr Renshaw will give evidence at the Commission of Inquiry later this week.
The public was still not aware of what had been happening in ward 4K.
Mr Gordon made a complaint to the Integrity Commission in November 2019 - after the meeting - regarding concerning past and present failures of LGH management to respond to Griffin's inappropriate conduct.
He saw it as the best way to get the issue before Health Department secretary Kathrine Morgan-Wicks and Health Minister Sarah Courtney.
Advertisement
Ten days later, the Integrity Commission confirmed it had referred the matter to Ms Morgan-Wicks.
He then wrote to Ms Courtney in early 2020 with his concerns about a lack of action, wanting the matter to be made public so a thorough investigation could occur. Ms Courtney also referred this back to Ms Morgan-Wicks.
Mr Gordon then went to mainland journalist Camille Bianchi to get his story out, resulting in a podcast in October 2020 where more allegations were aired about Griffin.
Two days after the podcast was released, a union meeting was held with Ms Morgan-Wicks in attendance.
"I stated to Kathrine Morgan-Wicks that it was pretty deplorable that we had to go to a journalist to get this story out to the public when it should have been ... through HR or the THS's media personnel themselves," Mr Gordon said.
Advertisement
"I stated my concerns to Kathrine, Kathrine stated twice on that day, she said if I knew about it ... I would have done something about it.
"The thing is, I actually knew she knew something about it because I had a letter from the Integrity Commission and Sarah Courtney saying that she knew about it."
At a second meeting, Ms Morgan-Wicks told staff that Ms Leonard had been moved aside from her role and that the THS had launched an internal investigation.
"I stated that this was not appropriate, that it should be ... a royal commission," Mr Gordon said.
Advertisement
"I said the royal commission can compel witnesses to come forward under the threat of prosecution and ... actually come up and actually give evidence at the hearing. The internal investigation doesn't do that.
"She then didn't talk about that subject anymore, it felt like she wanted to avoid any further subject of a royal commission, or a commission of inquiry."
Not long after, former premier Peter Gutwein announced the Commission of Inquiry.
Mr Gordon says he still fears for his job and his career progression as a result of speaking out, along with the impact on his family members also working in the health system.
He already believed his application for more permanency had been declined due to his involvement in raising the Griffin matter - that all managers had to do was say it came down to "merit".
He based this on a conversation he had with Ms Leonard.
Advertisement
Mr Gordon now keeps a close record of everything he does, including other situations that occur on the ward.
"I feel like THS, although they may not be able to directly let me go as a result of my actions, or whatever little reason I do something that may not be 100 per cent accurate or 100 per cent on point, they'll let me go," he said.
"Although Kathrine Morgan-Wicks released a document saying that family members wouldn't be targeted, I'm sorry, it's a load of crap.
"It's not worth the paper it's printed on."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.