The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

QVMAG body says state funding arrangement not reviewed as needed

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
June 28 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
QVMAG call for a new funding model.

Minimal funding provided by the state government was a key issue brought to light by the Queen Victorian Museum and Art Gallery's future plan.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.