Minimal funding provided by the state government was a key issue brought to light by the Queen Victorian Museum and Art Gallery's future plan.
A memorandum of understanding, which was developed 20 years ago, secured an ongoing amount of $1.5 million annually from the government, under the stipulation it be reviewed every five years.
According to the QVMAG document that review has never occurred.
The future plan outlined several ways funding for the asset could be changed to relieve some of the strain from the City of Launceston council.
These included increasing the municipality's rates, or to even discontinue many of the services offered by QVMAG.
The recommended solution was to have state input increased.
Previously Arts Minister Elise Archer said QVMAG was an important part of cultural life for the Launceston community and for the state more broadly.
"I acknowledge that QVMAG is a major destination for art, history and science in Northern Tasmania," she said.
"Our government provides consistent and sustained financial support to the City of Launceston towards the operations of QVMAG (owned by that council), administered on an annual basis through a perpetual deed with the state government."
Ms Archer said the reviews had taken place.
"The deed with QVMAG was in fact reviewed in 2014 and 2019 and is due for review in 2023, in line with the five-year cycle," she said.
Over the previous four years, the state government input for QVMAG has varied from 21 per cent to as low as 16.4 per cent of the overall operation costs.
The Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery in Hobart receives $10.1 million in state funding which equates to 77.1 per cent of its total operational costs.
Ms Archer said she looked forward to discussing the plans further with the council but reiterated while QVMAG was a significant regional museum, owned and managed by the City of Launceston, it is not the principal state museum.
"The role and responsibility of the state museum and custodianship of the state collection is the responsibility of TMAG, a statutory authority owned and operated by the state on behalf of all Tasmanians, as recognised in the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery Act 2017," she said.
"The state museum includes managing, housing and maintaining the state art and museum collections across a number of sites and facilities, a world-class herbarium and a complement of internationally recognised researchers across science and the humanities, as well as a unique portfolio of heritage buildings."
QVMAG is not covered under any such legislation.
The plan highlighted the fact that as a similarly large unique cultural asset, QVMAG could not continue to operate in its current manner.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
