US footwear brand jogs into Brisbane Street mall

Launceston's influx of sneaker stores is set to continue in the Brisbane Street mall.
US footwear brand Skechers has begun work fitting out its first Northern store between Cotton On and Routleys.
Skechers' arrival marks the mall's third footwear retailer in less than five years after Athlete's Foot and Platypus opened in 2019 and 2021 respectively.
Clothing and footwear giant Accent Group is the parent company of all three stores.
"Skechers are here," said leasing agent Ian Singline, of Shepherd and Heap.
"They're doing their fit-out. They might be open in a month or so."
Skechers has about 100 stores across Australia, including a Hobart store that opened in 2019.
The new Launceston store will take over the space formerly occupied by youth fashion store Factorie, which closed quietly after three years in the mall.
Factorie first opened in St John Street, but replaced fellow Cotton On Group-owned store Typo in the mall in late 2020.
Accent Group has been contacted for comment.
