Neville Gray has spent 80 years playing music and has no plans to slow down

The year was 1944 when Neville Gray first joined the historic Launceston Railway Silver Band.
At just 10-years-old, Mr Gray proudly stood in uniform with his cornet and played to audiences at the City Park Rotunda.
Mr Gray will soon turn 90-years-old on May 25, and even after 80 years of playing, he has no plans of quitting.
While he still plays in the Railway Silver Band, Mr Gray has also played in the West Tamar Band for 50 years.
"I've always been interested in music," Mr Gray said.
"There were a few years in-between where I didn't play a note but when I moved back to Exeter, they were reforming the West Tamar Band and I was back into it," Mr Gray said.
"We refer to ourselves as a family, that's the way of bands and when we're sometimes short a player or two for gigs or engagements, we've got no shortage of members from other bands to help us out."
Mr Gray has played a number of instruments in his time, from the cornet, to the flugelhorn and now plays the euphonium in the West Tamar Band.
"I distinctly remember in the early days there was a brass band playing anywhere, every weekend," Mr Gray said.
"I remember having to put pennies in the slot at the turnstile at the Kings Bridge, and walking all the way up the [Cataract] Gorge path to the rotunda; all our gear had to be carried up there."
West Tamar Band director Brian Ellis said not many members would keep playing into their 90s.
"Some feel they're too old for it, but this young fellow has kept at it," Mr Ellis said.
"We can't do without him and his happy, smiling face. He gets a bit grumpy sometimes but you're allowed to at 90."
He said Mr Gray brought a lot of experience to the group.
"He's just one of those blokes that unites people," Mr Ellis said.
"We want him to celebrate his 100th birthday with the West Tamar Band."
Mr Gray said he'd "give it a try".
