The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Neville Gray has spent 80 years playing music and has no plans to slow down

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated April 26 2024 - 7:56am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neville Gray has spent 80 years playing music across the Railway Silver Band and West Tamar Band. Pictures by Paul Scambler
Neville Gray has spent 80 years playing music across the Railway Silver Band and West Tamar Band. Pictures by Paul Scambler

The year was 1944 when Neville Gray first joined the historic Launceston Railway Silver Band.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East with a focus on health and politics. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.