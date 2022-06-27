A mural adorning three full walls of the kindergarten at Ravenswood Heights Primary School has been completed, as part of the school's mission to revitalise what was once a tired facade.
Completed in 150 hours over three weeks by street artist Kreamart, the new mural is part of the principal Jason Gunn's vision for transforming the school and instilling a love of art in his students.
Mr Gunn, who only started as principal two years ago, said transforming the school with art had been a "crazy journey", but was part of his goal of creating positive change in the community.
"It's a tough task," Mr Gunn said.
"But you can't achieve it unless you've got the whole school, parents, and students behind you - from Kinder right through to grade 6 - and given them a reason to be passionate about their environment".
The large-scale artwork also extends to previously unused decking, something Mr Gunn said became an interactive part of the student's playtime to brighten their imaginations and "bring the murals to life".
He said he regularly tells the students that is was their job to help him create the best school in Tasmania.
"I'm always reminding them it's our job, and I need their help to do that," he said.
"So things like this really help make that possible".
For Launceston-based artists James Cowan, or Kreamart, this is the fourth, and largest, mural he has created for the primary school.
But he said his role extended beyond just being a painter, and became a way of educating the community and small businesses to enact positive change.
"I engage a lot with the kids," Mr Cowan said.
"I make sure that I teach them the pros and cons of street art, about the negative impacts of tagging and vandalism, but also how street art can be an artform".
