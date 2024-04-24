Woman wanted to share the healing power of dreams with ex-boyfriend

A 47-year-old woman wanted to share the healing power of dreams when she breached a restraining order by repeatedly contacting an ex-boyfriend.
Abigail Bronya Turner of Launceston pleaded guilty to 11 counts of breaching an interim restraint order and five counts of breaching a restraint order between February 10 and March 26 2024.
Police prosecutor Giuliano Ercole said all charges resulted from the complainant messaging a former boyfriend on various platforms.
He said that in one email the defendant told the complaint that his deceased parent had visited her in a dream.
The court heard that the complainant had become hypervigilant after receiving dozens of emails.
The court heard that she did not realise a Facebook post was a breach of the interim restraint order.
Ms Turner had no relevant prior offences.
Defence lawyer Mark Doyle appearing as duty solicitor said that Ms Turner believed in the healing capacity of visions and dreams and felt duty bound to convey that when the person appeared in the dream.
"She had no insight into the distress she caused," Mr Doyle said.
"There was no ill-intent and did not intend to cause harm."
Mr Doyle said that it was unusual case where her belief in the healing power of Christ was in contravention of a secular order.
Ms Turner told magistrate Sharon Cure that dreams had healed her friend of terminal cancer.
"I was guilty," she said.
Ms Cure asked Mr Doyle what an appropriate sentence could be and he suggested a good behaviour undertaking.
"I won't convict you, an conviction can have insidious impact in the future on a job or when seeking a rental or on travel plans," she said.
Ms Turner gave an undertaking to be of good behaviour.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.