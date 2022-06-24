The Examiner
Newsagent to donates 10 per cent of sales for Winter Relief Appeal

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated June 24 2022 - 6:19am, first published 6:00am
Kristy Bannister, Alex Fleming and owner Cathy Fleming. Picture: Paul Scambler

Racecourse Newsagents and Gifts will be donating 10 per cent of their shop sales to The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal to raise much needed funds for Launceston residents in need.

