Limits placed on telehealth services will impact 'most vulnerable'

GPs could face losing their registration and some patients would be left without access to doctors if changes to telehealth go ahead at the end of this month.
The changes to telehealth, due to come into effect on June 30, would see the number of consultations a GP can perform a year capped at 30 over 20 days each year.
The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners state deputy chairman Dr Toby Gardner [pictured] said limiting patient numbers would disincentivise GPs.
"The 30-20 rule means that a practitioner could bill no more than 30 telephone items, so telephone consultations, over 20 days maximum in a 12-month period," he said.
"If they were to do more, if they were to say do 40 telephone consultations a day for 21 days in a year, then we're automatically referred to the professional services review, which is really a disincentive to providing these services."
Under the changes if a doctor exceeds the limit by one patient they can be referred to the Professional Services Review, which can have serious consequences on their registration.
"It can affect your registration, you can have limited registration, they can refer you to Australian Prudential Regulation Authority to then strip your registration," he said.
The changes will also see bulk-billed 20-minute consultations come to an end and mandate that all consultations take place via online video link.
With many people who have come to rely on telehealth services living in regional and rural areas, Mr Gardner said cuts to the service would be disproportionately felt by remote communities.
"We think that people who would be most vulnerable will be those who live in rural communities and those without access to technology that we take for granted in the city," he said.
One of those people who use telehealth to see her GP is Latrobe woman Elizabeth Blane.
Living between Launceston and Burnie, Ms Blane, who is recovering from cancer and suffers from rheumatoid arthritis and lymphedema in her right arm, said GP telehealth had streamlined her medical care.
She said the service meant she could still see her GP for serious matters, but would use telehealth for minor issues.
"I've got a very good relationship with my GP and she knows me inside and out," she said. "If I have to go in she will get me in, but if it's just a quick checkup or what's happening today kind of thing or I need to get a script for something that's fine, but if I'm needing to go in she will get me in."
Dr Gardner said with COVID still an issue and winter respiratory illnesses moving through the community changes to the service were premature.
"Doctors rely on [telehealth] consulting to continue to be able to serve the community," he said.
"We can't come to work sick, so we rely on telehealth particularly at this point in time to get us through the most difficult time of the year which is winter."
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
