The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Cooke Inc building up its stake in takeover target Tassal

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated July 20 2022 - 1:06am, first published 1:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: Brodie Weeding.

Tassal's intending buyer is continuing to snap up shares despite the Tasmanian-based salmon and prawn producer's board rejecting its takeover overtures.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.