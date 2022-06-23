The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

More fines for Tasmanian landlords over repair and maintenance issues for properties in rental market

Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
June 23 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A property in Launceston was rented out without a permanent way of having new gas bottles delivered, resulting in a landlord putting in place this solution for a tenant. The tenant made a minimum standards complaint.

Tasmania has seen an increase in the number of fines issued to landlords over failures to rectify problems with their properties, and a decrease in the number of complaints coming from tenants.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Holmes

Adam Holmes

Journalist at The Examiner and Advocate, Tasmania

From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.