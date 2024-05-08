Labor calls for explanation to delay in critical family violence measure

The Labor opposition has called on the Liberal Government to explain the two-year delay in enacting a key plank of its Family Violence Reforms Act 2022.
The party's justice spokeswoman comments come after The Examiner revealed that a reform which would allow magistrates to compel family violence offenders to attend a program as part of a family violence order had been delayed for two years.
The Community Based Mandated Behaviour change Program was first legislated in 2022, but will not be proclaimed until June 30, 2024.
"The government needs to explain why it will take them nearly two years to establish the Community Based Mandated Behaviour change program as a new way to help courts respond to family violence offenders," Ms White said.
"There is nothing more urgent than keeping women and children safe, especially in circumstances where the perpetrator is known to them.
"The lack of urgency from the Liberal government in prioritising this reform requires immediate explanation."
Ms White's criticism comes at a time of national consciousness about family violence, in particular violence against women.
Attorney-General Guy Barnett said it was incredibly important that the right framework was installed.
"The upcoming commencement of the second stage of the Family Violence Reforms Act 2022 will create a new serial family violence perpetrator declaration framework and provide for mandated behaviour change program participation as part of a family violence order," he said.
"The Department of Justice (led by Safe at Home) has been working alongside key partners to make sure that agencies are in the best position to implement the framework and behaviour change programs at the highest standard possible to ensure great outcomes.
"The pending proclamation for the amendment to mandate a family violence perpetrator to attend a behaviour change program is scheduled for 30 June, 2024."
The Family Violence Reforms Act 2022 received Royal Assent on 20 September, 2022, and a phased proclamation of the act has been ongoing since 22 December, 2022.
"It is incredibly important we get this right in order to safeguard the Tasmanian community and it will be proclaimed shortly," he said.
Magistrates Court figures for 2022-23 reveal a jump from 1594 to 1729 in the number of family violence order applications compared with the year before.
Additionally, Tasmania Police have laid 180 counts of strangulation against 139 defendants since the Family Violence Reforms Act 2022.
Strangulation is seen as a controlling behaviour which can be a precursor to serious assault or homicide.
Last year, the federal government provided $2.09 million over four years for court mandated perpetrators to attend rehabilitation at Risdon Prison.
However, it is not known whether this program can begin before the proclamation of the Community Based Mandated Behaviour change program.
The Examiner sought clarification from Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth's office about the $2.09 million amount, but nothing was received.
