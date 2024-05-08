TWO new McDonald's stores in the works for Launceston

McDonald's could soon become the most prolific fast food chain in Launceston.
The Examiner understands the company has plans for two new stores, one of which would be located at the former James Nelson site in Mowbray.
Plans to redevelop the dilapidated industrial building into a storage facility were advertised through City of Launceston last month.
In addition to storage units, warehouse and parking, the plans included a 'proposed new allotment' of 3050 square metres facing Invermay Road.
The Examiner understands McDonald's has pinpointed this site for its new Mowbray store.
Shepherd and Heap Commercial's Blake Shepherd said he couldn't comment on talk of a Mowbray restaurant, but confirmed progress was being made on a new McDonald's outlet in Prospect.
An application to erect golden arches at the former Jim's Car Care Centre on Westbury Road is likely to come before Meander Valley Council in the near future.
"There's been difficulty with traffic movements, but my understanding is that McDonald's has a solution there," Mr Shepherd said.
"That will be exciting to see that DA advertised and it's an appropriate use for [the site]."
McDonald's currently has three stores in the North - Invermay, South Launceston and Kings Meadows.
A fourth and fifth store would extend its arsenal beyond the likes of KFC and Subway, who both have four Northern outlets.
