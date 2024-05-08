The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

TWO new McDonald's stores in the works for Launceston

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated May 9 2024 - 8:55am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greater Launceston could soon be home to five McDonald's stores. Digitally altered image. Picture by Paul Scambler
Greater Launceston could soon be home to five McDonald's stores. Digitally altered image. Picture by Paul Scambler

McDonald's could soon become the most prolific fast food chain in Launceston.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.