The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston Highland Dancing Competition returns

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
Updated June 18 2022 - 7:01am, first published 2:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN SYNC: Minke Nel, Ada Americanos and Isla Williams. Picture: Paul Scambler

Residents walking past the Earl Arts Centre on Saturday could be forgiven for thinking they were in Scotland for a moment, as groups of Highland Dancers made their way into the building to perform.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.