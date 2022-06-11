The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Mr Deghand has joined millions of Australians struggling with cost of living

BS
By Ben Seeder
June 11 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kings Meadows retiree Ron Corino says his small backyard vegetable garden has saved him money during the cost of living crisis. Photo: Ben Seeder

Pensioner Jim Deghand has had it tough in recent winters.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Ben Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.