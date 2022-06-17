The Examiner
TCW's Reckoning taking place on Saturday night

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated June 17 2022 - 10:46am, first published 6:27am
ENTERTAINMENT: Tasmanian Championship Wrestlers Zakk Archer, Allie Galvin, Elliott Greyson, Doomslayer and Beau Sayer.Picture: Paul Scambler

Tasmanian wrestling fans will be on the edge of their seats tonight when Zakk Archer takes on Liam Lacey in Tasmanian Championship Wrestling's show, Reckoning.

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

