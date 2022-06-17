Tasmanian wrestling fans will be on the edge of their seats tonight when Zakk Archer takes on Liam Lacey in Tasmanian Championship Wrestling's show, Reckoning.
Owner and trainer of TCW Beau Sawyer said the wrestling scene in Tasmania was surprisingly strong and had a solid fanbase.
"We're very lucky because we're the only pro wrestling company in Tassie. Over in Victoria and Sydney, there's up to 20 companies in each state and they sometimes run on the same nights," Mr Sawyer said.
"We have got a nice little market we are building down here. We like to keep it family friendly. It's kind of weird to put it into perspective because a lot of people that come to our shows don't watch wrestling but they love our shows because it's just so interactive.
"There is so much going on and once a few people start cheering, everyone gets behind it because everyone wants to cheer the people in the bright colours, boo the people that are doing the bad thing. It's theatre but you get to interact with the show.
"I guess the great thing about wrestling is there's no wrong way to do it. You can go out there and you can do your jumps off the top rope and your rolls and your flips and stuff but you can equally just at the same time grab a headlock and lay there and do it that way," he said.
Fans can expect a variety of wrestling styles and characters and tickets will still be available at the door.
Reckoning will take place at the Elphin Sports Centre with the event starting at 6pm and a variety of matches will be taking place, including a triple threat and tag team match.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
