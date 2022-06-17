Two schools in the West Tamar municipality were hit back-to-back by a group of young vandals on Thursday night.
About 4.15pm a group broke into Riverside Primary School.
Launceston Inspector Nathan Johnstone said once the individuals were on the grounds they accessed a classroom that was unlocked and then proceeded to throw paint around the classroom, damaging property.
"The removal of a wall-mounted fire extinguisher triggered a fire alarm and the suspects fled the school," he said.
Information was relayed on behalf of the primary school by a Department of Education spokesperson.
"Riverside Primary School has experienced some vandalism to a single classroom overnight ... this has not disrupted students' learning, with other classroom arrangements being made," they said.
"This is only the second time that Riverside Primary School has experienced vandalism in 10 years ... the school is part of a wonderful, supportive community."
The group then set their sights on St Anthony's Primary School, having to first cross the grounds of Riverside High.
Representatives of the latter declined to comment on the matter and whether their school was affected.
However, a spokesperson from St Anthony's said about 5:30 pm, five individuals described as teenagers made their way onto the school grounds.
They said the group attempted to open the doors of a classroom, but when their attempt at entry proved futile, they allegedly became agitated and began to throw several pot plants at the building's door and windows before moving on.
"There was no one in the classroom at the time, as the after-school care students were in the hall," they said.
After teachers were alerted to the situation, the staff at the time and the remaining students were placed in a temporary lockdown.
"Luckily very minimal damage was caused, there was just a lot of dirt everywhere from the pot plants," the spokesperson said.
As a result of the crimes, a female youth was arrested and charged with burglary, but no indication was made regarding the whereabouts or potential ramifications for the other individuals involved.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
