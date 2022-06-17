'What do they have to hide': Launceston Council blasted over questions policy

A decision to formally adopt a "Public Question Time policy" which passed Thursday's Launceston council meeting unanimously without comment is a threat to transparency and symptomatic of the public's growing distrust over elected officials.
That's according to Tasmanian Ratepayers Association spokesperson Lionel Morrell, who has blasted the council's decision as bizarre and a threat to free debate.
"What do they have to hide? Are they reducing engagement?" he said.
At the council meeting on Thursday, the motion was moved by councillor Alan Harris, who said the motion was a formal adoption of rules already in place by the council.
"This is a clarification of the rules we have for council meetings. It's a prudent step to ensure people ask their questions in a timely manner," he said.
Public Question Time rules in the policy include: 15-minute total time set aside by the council and maximum of three questions per member of the public.
Questions can be written to the council both with and without notice, however the policy notes Questions With Notice need to be submitted seven days ahead of the meeting.
The chairperson, normally the mayor, deputy mayor or chief executive, will decide the order Questions Without Notice are heard, after details are given at the door.
However, Mr Morrell said the conduct during public question time did not encourage people to have their say and this policy would go another step to stop people from engaging in respectful debate at all.
"A lot of the time people just want to have their say, but I have seen people cut off mid-sentence," he said.
The council also passed its rates increase on Thursday, of 3.75 per cent, along with its budget and annual plan and a comment was made by councillor Krista Preece about the lack of engagement from the community - after only receiving three submissions.
Mr Morrell said the Tasmanian Ratepayers Association used to submit "carefully considered" responses to the budget, but he said they no longer do.
"They [the council] don't respond to it anyway, and they don't provide feedback, so we thought what was the point in submitting them," he said.
Outspoken member of Heritage not Highrise Jim Collier, a group dedicated to maintaining Launceston's low-rise status, said the policy was draconian.
"Local government prides itself as the best form of government by supposedly being the closest to the people yet this initiative by City of Launceston Council isolates the council removing it even further from ratepayers and the community," he said.
"The council is already seen by many in the community as an aloof, authoritarian and somewhat intimidating organisation and one well-removed from the people and should be trying to bring itself closer to the community."
He said the community should be able to approach the council in an information and relaxed manner at council meetings, but many find it difficult and daunting at times.
"This will only go to increase the apprehension and ultimately some concerned citizens may not bother at all approaching the council with their concerns, which would be, in my opinion, a retrograde step."
Public Question Time has been used in the past for members of the public to ask questions about council business, and was recently used by members of Launceston's homeless committee to raise issues with the growing number of people sleeping rough.
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
