The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian Ratepayers Association says Launceston's Question Time Policy is about transparency

Caitlin Jarvis
By Caitlin Jarvis
June 17 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'What do they have to hide': Launceston Council blasted over questions policy

A decision to formally adopt a "Public Question Time policy" which passed Thursday's Launceston council meeting unanimously without comment is a threat to transparency and symptomatic of the public's growing distrust over elected officials.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Jarvis

Caitlin Jarvis

Senior Journalist

I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.