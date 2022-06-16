Sensitive record of a hospital death released without family consent

The confidential medical records of a deceased patient were passed onto a doctor without authorisation at a medical practice which last year emailed patients to encourage them to attend an anti-vaccination, Tasmanian Parliament has heard.
Labor crossbencher David O'Byrne on Thursday asked the government how the records were passed on without family consent to a doctor at Gore Street Medical who had no personal or professional connection to the deceased patient.
"This was a clear breach of confidential medical information from one of Tasmania's public hospitals," he said.
"Although the hospital's administration has apologised and admitted wrongdoing, there seems to be no action taken against the doctor for their actions."
Government minister Michael Ferguson said the circumstances had been investigated and this had resulted in additional staff training and an update to the relevant protocols.
He said the family could make a complaint about the doctor to Tasmania's Health Complaints Commissioner and the Australian Health Practitioner Regulatory Authority.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
