Labor asks, will Liberal member pay back taxpayer money for Wellers Inn?

Labor is asking whether a Liberal Party member who owns Wellers Inn will pay back some of the $717,000 the government paid to set it up as a Covid case management facility.
Labor deputy leader Anita Dow asked the government in parliament question time to confirm whether the chair of Braddon's Liberal electoral committee Nigel Morgan owns the Wellers Inn.
Advertisement
She also asked whether it would ask the hotel owner to pay back the taxpayer funds that were used for building improvements, including $62,000 for WiFi infrastructure and $20,000 for miscellaneous repairs.
"Your government spent more than $700,000 on a building you never opened as a Covid Case management centre," Ms Dow said.
In February this year the Department of Health abandoned its plans to use Wellers Inn as the North West COVID case management facility, citing storm damage for its decision.
An initial $315,000 was paid to Wellers Inn for three months to prepare the site, and a further $60,000 was spent on security and IT infrastructure.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff has now revealed that up to $717,000 was spent on Wellers Inn, including on rent and improvements.
Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson said the Department of Health and government entered into the contract for Wellers Inn in good faith for the benefit of the health of the Tasmanian community.
"I'm advised that the Department of Health conducted procurement in response to the government agreeing with Labor party's request, or indeed demand, that there be a community case management facility opened on the North West coast," Mr Ferguson said.
"I will take advice on the ownership and the name of the hotel," he said
"Clearly, if it is a Liberal party member that owns that hotel, that will then be a question for the health department. Did they do the wrong thing Ms Dow, is that what you are alleging?"
Mr Ferguson said the government would be making sure taxpayers get value from the Wellers Inn contract.
"I'm aware that the department of health... is investigating options to capture as much value from that as possible," he said.
The goverment spent $356,000 on rent between December and Marjh, $60,000 on security and IT infrastructure, $62,000 on WiFi infrastructure, $20,000 on minor reapirs and inspections and $16,000 on security fencing.
Advertisement
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.