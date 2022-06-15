The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Kyle Douglas Fazackerley, 20, was fined $800 for his crimes

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
June 15 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man racially abused, then threw migrants off a Sidmouth pontoon

A former Launceston man racially abused four Bhutanese migrants and pushed two of them off a pontoon into the water at Sidmouth, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.