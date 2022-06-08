A community nature conservation group improving the mental and physical well being of people from the North-East are providing them with employment opportunities by connecting them with nature.
The "Restoring Nature and Communities" project, an initiative of North East Bioregional Network and Highways and Byways provides work experience for unemployed workers in the remote Break O'Day municipality.
The project helps to address regional disadvantage by bringing employment, training and education to a community with high unemployment levels, and equips participants with skills that improve their long-term employability.
North East Bioregional Network president Todd Dudley said the program offers an opportunity to employ people who like doing outdoor practical work and also provides them with training in the area of ecological restoration.
"We're trying to build more knowledge about the mental and physical health benefits of people participating in environmental projects," Mr Dudley said.
Mr Dudley also outlined the benefits of the program, having witnessed firsthand the positive impacts it has on some of the locals involved.
"We have noticed that people become fitter, eat healthier foods and also reduce their amount of smoking and drinking.
"In some cases they become more socially outgoing too, rather than being withdrawn.
"They have a more positive attitude to life because they are doing something good for the environment, associating with other people in the group and being respected and supported" he said.
Now in its third Highways and Byways funding round, work so far has focused primarily on restoring degraded land previously used as forestry pine plantations in and around Skyline Tier.
By the time the current placements wrap up later this year, around 120 hectares of restoration work will have been carried out.
University of Tasmania researchers interviewed current and past program participants and local health care workers to identify the health and well-being outcomes of the program and recently published a summary report entitled "Ecological Restoration and the Benefits for Human Health and Well Being".
Highways and Byways Executive Officer Jane Collopy said physical and mental health improvements come from being outdoors in a physically demanding role.
"Participants told researchers that they find the work meaningful. Their self-esteem has taken a boost and they are feeling more confident. They are taking pride in their work. It gives them a reason to get out of bed in the morning and to connect with others," she said.
Mr Dudley said he believes that governments should be looking at supporting ecological restoration programs in remote and rural communities because it can improve health, education and employment outcomes as well as reviving biodiversity.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
