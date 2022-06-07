The Examiner
Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania eligibility could be expanded as part of government land return reforms

Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
June 7 2022 - 5:00pm
Aboriginal Affairs Minister Roger Jaensch will attempt to bring in reforms to increase eligibility for Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania elections, likely putting the government on another collision course with the TAC.

The Tasmanian government has proposed expanding eligibility for voting in Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania elections as part of its reforms to the state's land returns processes.

Adam Holmes

Adam Holmes

Journalist at The Examiner and Advocate, Tasmania

From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010

