The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania to increase minimum age of youth detention from 10 to 14 as part of youth justice reforms

Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
Updated June 7 2022 - 11:44pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashley Youth Detention Centre will close in 2024, after which the minimum age of youth detention will increase from 10 to 14 in Tasmania.

Tasmania will raise the minimum age for children in youth detention from 10 to 14 as part of the government's reforms to the youth justice system.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Holmes

Adam Holmes

Journalist at The Examiner and Advocate, Tasmania

From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.