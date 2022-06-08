Government owed $65m in unpaid parking and court fines

Criminals, tourists, Tasmanians and former Tasmanians have racked up more than $65 million in unpaid government debt, a figure which the government says has decreased since last year.
The Monetary Penalties Enforcement Service is responsible for chasing up unpaid debt, including parking and court fines and other infringements.
The highest unpaid court fine of $1.2 million sits with abalone trafficker David Wei Meng Lee.
MPES director Wayne Johnston told a Legislative Council Budget Estimates Committee that inquiries into Mr Lee were ongoing.
"Through investigations we believe he is still overseas. He moved as soon as he was released from jail and has not returned," Mr Johnston said.
"We have made inquiries and continue to do so."
Mr Johnston said total unpaid debt sat at $66.1 million at the end of March this year, which was a reduction of $500,000 since March 2021.
He said the total debt had reduced again in June this year to $65.7 million, which was a further improvement of $400,000 in two months.
Mr Johnston added that it is useful to look at the debt figure over a longer period of time.
"Compared to December 2018 there has been a $5 million improvement."
Mr Jonston said some fine offenders move interstate, others just simply forget to pay.
"Lots of people who have fines, whether it be parking fines or other fines, or compensation orders, some do move interstate," Mr Johnston said.
"We endeavour to chase all of those down and have a fair amount of success with many of them," he said.
"The tools that we have available to us range from suspending your drivers licence. If they are on a Tasmanian licence and they are driving interstate, that has an effect and will often persuade them to pay."
Mr Johnston said the philosophy when chasing up fines was to look at how the MPES could help people to pay their fines.
"We try to have the lightest touch possible when people are paying fines."
He said other tools to promote payment of fines include publication of name and garnishing salaries.
