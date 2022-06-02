The Examiner
Tasmanian energy prices are set to increase as turmoil embroils mainland markets.

BS
By Ben Seeder
Updated June 2 2022 - 10:00am, first published 9:30am
Tasmania's wholesale electricity prices set by Hydro Tasmania have been rising recently

The chaos on the mainland that saw some wholesale electricity prices briefly triple this week are among the reasons why Tasmanians will face electricity price increases of between 5-10 per cent from July, and gas hikes of perhaps 10 per cent, a Hobart-based energy market analyst has said.

