A charity founded by a Tasmanian man after his children were killed at Port Arthur says its "heartbreaking and unfathomable" that firearms have become the leading cause of death for children in the US in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
The Alannah and Madeline Foundation was founded 25 years ago by Tasmanian man Walter Mikac, after his two daughters, aged then six and three years old, lost their lives in the senseless attack on Port Arthur. His wife Nanette was also killed.
AMF senior advisor for advocacy Stephen Bendle said the tragic deaths of children in the mass shooting in Texas was a "heartbreaking tragedy" for all involved, but was a mirror for Australia to not be complacent on gun control.
"The Uvalde shooting and those that happen everyday is a heartbreaking tragedy. Firearms are now the number one cause of death for children in the USA. That is unthinkable here in Australia, and indeed any other country," he said.
"It is hard to fathom that leaders, politicians and member of the community let this happen in schools and other 'safe places' for kids across the country."
At least 19 children and two adults died after a teenage gunman opened fire inside an elementary school in Texas. It's the United States' worst mass shooting since Sandy Hook Elementary incident a decade ago.
Mr Bendle said the incident was a stark reminder for Australia about not becoming complacent with gun legislation.
"We need to be vigilant about the proliferation of firearms in Australia. There are now more firearms here that when Port Arthur occurred," he said.
"Our governments are fortunately steadfast in their support for strong gun laws. However, our own gun lobby is working hard on making guns easier to get, and access to more powerful guns."
The Alannah and Madeline Foundation is this year commemorating 25 years since its inception and chief executive Sarah Davies said the fight for kids was far from over.
"Much changed for children and young people in the last 25 years, with the advent of the internet, social media and great cultural change around understanding of the impacts of bullying, violence and trauma," she said.
"We know the general public is beginning to really understand how damaging bullying can be and how it can negatively affect our most vulnerable. We know that children and young people who have experienced or witnessed domestic violence, for example, will take those experiences into the classroom or kindergarten. Children's rights are also much more recognised and we're seeing how young people's voices are now starting to be included in policy making around issues that affect them."
Ms Davies said the organisation was particularly proud of being able to support more than three million children and young people and their families over the past 25 years.
She pointed to the foundation's Buddy Bags program, that provides backpacks filled with essential items for kids in refuges and emergency accommodation as a particular success story.
"We continue to honour the legacy of our founders, and in honour of Alannah and Madeline, through our new and innovative programs that help children and young people stay safe online...and bridge the digital divide," she said.
The Foundation was started by Walter Mikac and a small group of supporters 25 years ago in his daughters' memory. He was driven by the belief that all children should be able to live a happy and safe life, free from trauma and violence.
Ms Davies said the foundation was continuing to honour that legacy through advocacy and after 25 years the fight continues.
"The challenges facing children and young people may have changed, but our reason for being hasn't. We fight for their right to be safe so their future is strong."
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
