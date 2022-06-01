Nurtured by cold air rolling off the Western Tiers, the irresistible smell of truffles begins to rise from the soil to signal the beginning of a new season for Truffles of Tasmania.
Louisa and Geoff Anderson, who purchased the farm last September, said they were excited to finally open their doors to the public for their first truffle season.
Specialising in one of the most expensive edible fungi in the world - the black truffle - the picturesque farm has over 22,000 oak trees that line the rolling foothills of the Great Western range, and is one of the largest producers in the southern hemisphere.
Despite having no prior experience with truffle farming, Ms Anderson said that it had been an easy decision to purchase the business.
"It's just the ambience and magic of this place when you drive in and around those trees. It's just what dreams are made of - it's incredibly breathtaking," she said.
The new owners are hoping to bring the public onto the farm for tours, tasting sessions, and eventually plan to open up some dining options on the property to bring the delicacy to the wider region.
"It is absolutely so core to Geoff and I to really support our local community and the small businesses that are emerging or already have a presence in the market," Ms Anderson said.
Cradle Mountain Wilderness Village general manager Shawn Sheather said that purchasing and enjoying truffles was no longer just the domain of five-star restaurants.
"The great thing about Tasmania is that it really supports local industry. Compared to mainland businesses, here you can go into a small town and the locals know the quality of the products that are around," he said.
The expensive fungi has a reputation for being difficult to farm, but Ms Anderson decided to keep long-time employees Mark Bowerman and Julie Donohue on board, whose experience she said was invaluable to the farm.
Mr Bowerman and Ms Donohue make up the full-time truffle farming team, with 40 years of truffle hunting experience between them.
Mr Bowerman said with a slow-growing period and relatively quick harvest over a few months, the hunt for truffles was part of the allure and mystique of the farm.
"There's no magic recipe for finding them, it's a gamble every year - you just don't know what you're going to get,"
"Sometimes you'll smell them in the air. But to know where it actually comes from, well, that's where the dog comes in. But the more frosts, the colder and wetter it is, the better the truffles. And this year looks good, I'm seeing truffles grow in areas I've never seen before," he said.
